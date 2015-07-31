Salma Hayek's Adorable Daughter Hits the Red Carpet with Mom

Salma Hayek Pinault stepped out for the screening of The Prophet with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and it's clear to see that the apple certainly doesn't fall from the tree. Although the star's only child is just 7-years-old, she's already taking after her superstar mom. Besides having matching adorable brown eyes, both ladies stepped out in coordinating outfits. Hayek looked elegant in a tuxedo-inspired dress with an embellished broach on the lapel, while her mini-me's black dress featured crystals down the center.

RELATED: Salma Hayek's Skin Secrets—and How She Recruited Penélope Cruz to Be Her Beautician

Although the actress has been extremely busy working as a producer and a voice in this animated film, it's great to see that she has time to squeeze in a fun mommy-and-me date night. Seeing the duo together again absolutely melted our hearts. Hopefully we'll get to see more of Hayek's look-alike.

PHOTOS: Salma Hayek Pinault's Changing Looks