Salma Hayek Cooks While Babysitting for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Every successful woman knows that multitasking is key. Balancing a baby on one hip while preparing dinner in the kitchen is a routine everyday moms know all too well, but it always comes as a surprise to see a celebrity perform these mere mortal duties—especially when it’s not their kitchen, or their kid. But leave it to Salma Hayek to shock the Internet.

The actress posted a hilarious throwback pic of her stirring a pot over the stove with an adorable baby on her hip and a rag over her shoulder. The catch? The cutie in question is actually Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter, Ines, and the food she’s cooking is dinner the famous couple intended to make for the Latin beauty as their guest.

When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work. Cuando tus amigos te invitan a cenar y acabas haciéndole todo tu. #hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbt A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

“When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work. #hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbt,” Hayek captioned the funny photo, where Reynolds can be seen in the background, observing all of the action from a distance.

After a recent interview with Men’s Health about his lack of skills in the kitchen, it’s no wonder that Reynolds let Hayek take over. “I am not innovative in the kitchen," he admitted. "If I cook, you'll have a structure fire. The firemen will kick down our door, take my wife away, and give her a better life.”

