Salma Hayek Goes Blonde (Again!) for Pre-BAFTA Bash

This is a different look for Salma Hayek, and we're kind of loving it!

Last night, to gear up for the BAFTAs, a.k.a. the British Academy Film Awards, there was an epic pre-show party at Kensington Palace—yes, as in the home of Kate Middleton and Prince William. No big deal. It appears that Hayek, a former BAFTA nominee herself, decided to switch up her signature dark, wavy hair for the event, and she showed up sporting an amazing blonde lob, similar to the one she wore at Paris Fashion Week.

#bafta #weekend #london A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Feb 17, 2018 at 11:59am PST

The 51-year-old actress rolled up to the party in a beautiful black Gucci dress, complete with a white collar and neck bow. She fit right in on the red carpet thanks to her new hair color, posing alongside other big-name blondes, like Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

While the pre-BAFTA bash was undeniably a glamorous affair, we're betting it was a bit emotional for Hayek. You see, the last time the actress was nominated for a BAFTA was in 2003 for her role in Frida—during the filming of which she was allegedly harassed by producer Harvey Weinstein.

Back in December, Hayek wrote a disturbing op-ed for The New York Times, detailing the struggle she went through while filming the biopic. In it, she claims she had to "go to war" to get the movie made, constantly dodging Weinstein's sexual advances and dealing with his anger at being rejected, leading to threats to ruin her life and career.

"Even though 'Frida' eventually won [Weinstein] two Oscars, I still didn’t see any joy. He never offered me a starring role in a movie again," she wrote.

Hayek was just one of dozens of women to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, catapulting the issue of harassment in Hollywood into the national spotlight. In fact, the issue has even taken an international stage, as WWD recently reported British actresses plan to wear black at the BAFTAs tonight to show solidarity for their American counterparts.

While the past few months have undoubtedly been trying for Hayek, she looks wonderful and hopefully feels great, too!