We Tested Out the Only Beauty Product that Topped $60 Million in Sales  

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel was the only beauty product that earned over 60 million dollars in sales last year—and with good reason. My nails have always chipped easily and often, but I'm trying to detox from my serial gel manicure habit. I'd been hearing rave reviews of the Miracle Gel 2-step line, which happened to win "Best overall nail innovation 2015" in our Best Beauty Buys Nail Category. Then our fashion and beauty editor-at-large, Kahlana Barfield—whose nails always look flawless— described it as a game-changer.

Needless to say I was in. I tried it for the first time last week in a pretty purple called Hunger Flames ($10; ulta.com). No base coat is required; you apply two coats of any of their 47 juicy shades and follow up with Miracle Gel Top Coat ($10; ulta.com). More than a week later my nails are still glossy and smooth—no chips! The best parts are that I can feel my nails growing and I'm not exposing my hands to the LED light bulbs required by salon gel manis. The key to this line's mega-success is the top coat’s natural light-activated photo-initiator which cures the polish, allowing it to last for 14-days, and eliminates the need to compromise style for durability.