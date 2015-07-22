14 Must-Shop Sale Items to Wear This Season & Next

At this moment, tons of retailers are hosting summer sales and slashing prices on hundreds and hundreds of items. Even department stores are in on it, so you can score on some designer pieces, too. Clicking through pages of goods, however, can be time-consuming, so we did all the hard work for you and zeroed in on the best-of-the-best sale items online right now.

When shopping these sales, there are two routes you can take: either shop for pieces you can wear immediately (flirty LWDs, swimwear, and so on), or shop for pieces you will put away for next season, like a coat or a killer boot. Read on to shop!

Pieces to Wear Now

1. Topshop, $160 (originally $280); topshop.com. 2. Rebecca Taylor, $179 (originally $295); rebeccataylor.com. 3. Reiss, $161 (originally $465); reiss.com. 4. Loeffler Randall, $90 (originally $225); loefflerrandall.com. 5. J.Crew, $54 (originally $105); jcrew.com. 6. Coach, $296 (originally $395); bloomingdales.com. 7. L.K. Bennett, $277 (originally $395); lkbennett.com.

Pieces to Wear Next Season

1. Vince, $296 (originally $450); nordstrom.com. 2. Zara, $80 (originally $169); zara.com. 3. Rebecca Taylor, $209 (originally $450); rebeccataylor.com. 4. Mango, $40 (originally $80); mango.com. 5. Giuseppe Zanotti, $535 (originally $950); bloomingdales.com. 6. Marc by Marc Jacobs, $321 (originally $428); bloomingdales.com. 7. Reiss, $256 (originally $465); reiss.com.

