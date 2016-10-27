Saks Fifth Avenue's New Fendi Holiday Capsule Collection Is the Colorful Punch Your Wardrobe Needs

Accessories are the starting point to incorporating more color into your wardrobe. Can’t find the right one? Behold, Saks Fifth Avenue’s new Fendi holiday capsule collection, an assortment of 16 exclusive, standout pieces that’ll elevate your next ensemble to street style-worthy levels.

Available now inside select Saks stores and online, the selection, which ranges between $650 and $3,050, includes backpacks, loafers, wallets, handbags, keychains, and sneakers dressed in rainbow-like graphic studs and stripes that, from afar, look like IRL emojis. In addition, pieces include a fall-ready sweatshirt with a bejeweled collar and a matching A-line denim skirt.

And while the collection itself is stellar, it comes to life inside Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York flagship, where the store's windows are completely decked in all things Fendi. The best part? Fendi’s adorable Fendirumis (two fuzzy cartoon-like performers dubbed Piro-chan and Bug-kun) are set to make appearances at the Manhattan store and over on the West Coast. They’ll lend their explosive personalities to Beverly Hills on Oct. 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and in New York on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Saks is known for offering our customers exciting and exclusive events, and partnering with Fendi was a fantastic way to highlight the brand’s iconic product, as well as create an immersive experience for our customers,” Saks Fifth Avenue Chief Merchant Tracy Margolies said in a statement.

See more of the collection below—and visit SaksFifthAvenue.com (or stores in Beverly Hills, Boston, Bal Harbour, Phoenix, Naples, Atlanta, San Francisco, and New York) to shop the full range.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Romer Pedron for Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue

Romer Pedron for Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue

We're nothing but obsessed.