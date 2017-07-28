Saint West Is Talking! Hear His Adorable Voice in Kim Kardashian West’s Snapchat Story

The moment has arrived, fam—Saint West has officially taken part in a grand Kardashian family tradition: starring in a Snapchat story.
The 20-month-old tyke stood (sat) front and center on mama Kardashian West’s latest round of snaps, clad in dinosaur-print pajamas, gazing at the phone while adorably masked in a sweet bunny filter.
“Say dinosaur,” Kim said to Saint off camera. “Saur,” he answered, sticking out his tongue, mesmerized by the face and voice-altering filter. “What does a dinosaur say?” Kim prodded, to which Saint replied with a high-pitched “No, no!” “A dinosaur says ‘no, no’? What does a dinosaur say?” Kim, in full mommy-mode, asked her son.
Then, the most adorable thing happened: Saint roared like a dinosaur! He let out a little giggle too, proving he doesn’t take after daddy Kanye when it comes to getting his smile on.
Is that not the cutest “rawr” you’ve ever heard in your life?
This settles it: Saint’s going to be a star. And if his dinosaur impressions don’t get him there, we have a feeling grandma Kris Jenner could lend him a hand.