Saint West Has a Thing for Gucci Slides
Like parents, like son.
It appears Saint West is already turning into quite the fashionisto at the ripe old age of 21 months. The tiny tyke appears to have an affinity for Gucci, specifically the fashion's house slides, which mom Kim Kardashian West captured when she snapped a photo of him playing with a pair of them.
In the adorable snap she shared on Instagram Friday, the little guy sits on a carpeted floor in a black top, shorts, and socks, with a pair of black, red, and green Gucci slides surrounding him. He stares at the camera with wide eyes and a pout as if hoping for a mini pair in his size.
Of course, this isn't the first time Saint has showed off his penchant for style on the 'gram. Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself walking with Saint and daughter North West, with the cutie rocking cornrows, a Harley Davidson graphic top, matching sweatpants, and black sneakers.
Something tells us he'll have some input on the Wests' Kid Supply kids clothing line in the future.