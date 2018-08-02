Of Course 2-Year-Old Saint West's First Magazine Cover Is a September Issue

How old were you when you landed your first magazine cover? Oh, you've never had one? Sorry, we should have specified this applies to Kardashian-Jenner offspring only. Our mistake.

Anyway, while it took at least a full decade of life for most of the Kar-Jenners to land covers, it took Saint West, the middle child and only son to parents Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, only 2 years to make his cover debut this month on the subscriber issue of Harper’s Bazaar’s September issue, which profiles the “First Families of Music.”

Of course, they didn’t just plop the the toddler on the studio floor and start snapping away—he graces the cover alongside his infamous dad, who carries him in his arms, and his 5-year-old sister North, who takes a ride on Kanye’s shoulders.

“I hope my children never lose their confidence to society,” West says of his and Kardashian’s clan, which includes six-and-a-half-month-old daughter Chicago.

North landed her first magazine cover around the same time last year (at the less impressive age of 4), posing alongside “First Lady” mom (outfitted in the style of Jackie Kennedy) for Interview Magazine.

Since her brother and sister are such experts, we’re sure by the time Chicago’s first cover shoot rolls around she’ll know exactly how to handle the spotlight.