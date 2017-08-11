Saint West and Dream Kardashian Singing Happy Birthday to Kylie Jenner Is Beyond Cute

Lara Walsh
Aug 11, 2017 @ 7:30 am

A KarJenner birthday party wouldn't be complete without a serenade from the family's youngest members. And Kylie Jenner got her sweetest present to date from the famous brood's mini generation. In a series of Snapchat videos, Saint West and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, are shown carrying out a too-cute performance of "Happy Birthday" for the lipstick maven.

As members of the klan came together around the kitchen for an intimate gathering, Kim posed next to her young son on the counter, while sister Kendall held little Dream in her arms. Then, it was time for the reality stars to properly fete young Kylie's milestone birthday with a rousing rendition of the celebratory jingle.

@kendalljenner via @khloekardashian Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat

A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchat (@kendalljennersnapchats) on

@kendalljenner via @khloekardashian Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat

A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchat (@kendalljennersnapchats) on

@kendalljenner via @khloekardashian Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat

A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchat (@kendalljennersnapchats) on

The Life of Kylie star continues to get showered with all the birthday love from her family, who surprised her the night before with a secret celebration that had all of the makings of a great party: a cake decorated with the birthday girl's face, a chocolate fondue fountain, and a booty ice sculpture.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's Family Gifted Her a Booty Ice Sculpture for Her 20th Birthday

Happy birthday again, Kylie!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] And who did you kiss? Do you remember his name? Yeah, I married him. Amazing, her first kiss she married. That's so cute. But we were only married two months. Two months? Yeah, Less than Kimmy. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] I have a family. I have my kids, like my husband. My mom, like I'm not gonna make it out here, like I know how these things go. [MUSIC] I'm so happy that my kids get this me, and that this is who I'm raising my My kids, cuz, I just don't care about that stuff anymore. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!