Saint Laurent's Roller Skate Stilettos Are Fierce but Glide Carefully

Heels on wheels? Sign us up.

Saint Laurent just made fashionable skating dreams come true (again) with the debut of their fierce, futuristic high-heel court-shoe roller skates.

The roller skate stilettos, dubbed the Anya 100 Patch Pump Roller, just popped up in stores, WhoWhatWear reports. The Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello heels are available in four jaw-dropping designs.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

For those chic nights on the town, there is a pair that looks like a black satin pump sprinkled with crystal embellishments (above), and for high-fashion occasions—in and out of the rink—there is a sleek red patent leather and black snakeskin pump that tops the sets of stiletto wheels:

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

There are also two colorful, sculpted snakeskin versions, with one featuring an image of a woman pouting her bright red lips towards the back of the shoe.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

As for the price tag? The crave-worthy stilettos cost $1,995 a pop. This is just the latest time Saint Laurent entered the roller skate realm. Back in 2013, the fashion house released leather roller skate sneakers—but this most recent launch appears to be on a different level.

We would rock these down a sidewalk (and skate slowly, of course).