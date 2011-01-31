SAG Awards: Glee Fashion!

D.Long - Globe Photos
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 30, 2011 @ 10:49 pm

The Glee ladies shined on the SAG Awards red carpet. Most of the cast's leading ladies chose light colors, like Lea Michele in a sparkly dress by Oscar de la Renta, Heather Morris in a blush chiffon Romona Keveza gown and Jayma Mays in a peach Jenny Packham dress that featured a beaded sleeve. Meanwhile, Amber Riley and Dianna Agron both chose dark hues; Riley in a black Anne Barge mermaid gown and Agron in a navy tea-length Chanel couture look. "I've never felt girlier!" said Agron, pictured. See the Glee cast's red-carpet style in the gallery.

