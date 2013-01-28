SAG Awards Fashion: January Jones's Prabal Gurung Dress, Runway to Red Carpet

Courtesy Photo; Larry Busacca/WireImage
InStyle Staff
Jan 28, 2013 @ 1:36 pm

"It's my tux dress!" Mad Men star January Jones told InStyle.com of the Prabal Gurung black-and-white gown she wore to last night's Screen Actor's Guild Awards. "I just wanted to wear a tux. And I wanted to be comfortable." We love how the designer transformed the cocktail style from his pre-fall 2013 collection into a gown for Jones's big night, as you can see here, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Cartier bag. But there's also another aspect of her dress you can't tell just by looking at it: "Something that people don't see is that the dress had a slit in it," she explained. "I had them sew it up so it wouldn't cheapen it!" We love the update, do you?

Plus, see more SAG Awards fashion!

MORE:SAG Awards Party Photos!Date Night at the SAG AwardsSAG Beauty: Freida Pinto's Eye Makeup

— Brianna Deutsch

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!