SAG Awards Fashion: January Jones's Prabal Gurung Dress, Runway to Red Carpet

"It's my tux dress!" Mad Men star January Jones told InStyle.com of the Prabal Gurung black-and-white gown she wore to last night's Screen Actor's Guild Awards. "I just wanted to wear a tux. And I wanted to be comfortable." We love how the designer transformed the cocktail style from his pre-fall 2013 collection into a gown for Jones's big night, as you can see here, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Cartier bag. But there's also another aspect of her dress you can't tell just by looking at it: "Something that people don't see is that the dress had a slit in it," she explained. "I had them sew it up so it wouldn't cheapen it!" We love the update, do you?

Plus, see more SAG Awards fashion!

— Brianna Deutsch