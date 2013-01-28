SAG Awards Fashion 2013: Naya Rivera's Donna Karan Dress, Sketch to Reality

Glee actress Naya Rivera chose to wear a custom dress by Donna Karan Atelier to the SAG Awards, and the designer gave us an insider look at the black gown with this sketch. The design features an exposed corset with an accordion pleat detail. "I love this dress because it feels good," Rivera told InStyle.com on the red carpet. "It fits really well, and it's really dramatic. I had so many choices this year and I narrowed it down to two. This is the one that sort of stuck!" Rivera attended the ceremony on behalf of the show, which was nominated for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series.

