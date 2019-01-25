The Best SAG Awards Moments You Probably Forgot About

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are just around the corner. And while they don't have the glitz and glam of the Academy Awards or the Golden Globes, they're a certified Big Deal when it comes to the actors involved. Plus, they're a pretty good litmus test for anyone looking to refine their Oscar party ballot. The show, which is decidedly more low-key than its awards season brethren, isn't lacking when it comes to big moments. From big-name presenters to major #MeToo and Times Up moments, here are some big moments that you probably forgot about from years past.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Love-Fest

Love does go on. And on. Almost two decades after they stole our hearts in Titanic, Winslet got to congratulate Leo on his win for The Revenant.

STOP! Our hearts can't handle this (but they WILL go on)! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/aJ4vAL4Rtx — People (@people) January 31, 2016

Winona Ryder Wins the 2017 SAGs

In 2017, Winona Ryder basically broke the internet with her reactions during her Stranger Things costar David Harbour’s acceptance speech. To say she launched a million memes would be an understatement.

Winona Ryder deserves a SAG award for her emotional journey on stage just now. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Ge1JOp5Ju2 — Abby Normal 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@stabby) January 30, 2017

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A Touching Moment

"I'm very close to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honoree," Carrie Fisher said at the at the 21st Annual SAG Awards. The 2015 honoree was her mom, Debbie Reynolds.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson's Mommy-and-Me Moment

Hollywood's favorite mother-daughter comedy duo lit up last year's ceremony, where they handed a trophy to the cast of This is Us. They earned a SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong’o Take on Times Up

Before presenting in 2018, Larson and Nyong’o announced a coalition between the Screen Actors Guild and the Time’s Up organization. Together, the two organizations created a new code of conduct to ensure that working environments were safe for everyone involved.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Unforgettable Acceptance Speech

Even though she wasn't at the ceremony due to undergoing cancer treatment, Julia Louis-Dreyfus got the laughs during her speech, which she delivered via Twitter.