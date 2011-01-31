SAG Awards: Behind-the-Scenes With Lea Michele and Jennifer Lawrence

Hairstyles at last night's SAG Awards ranged from sexy shaken-out waves like Lea Michele to a teased, oversize bun like Jennifer Lawrence. And we got the inside scoop on their looks, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend. "Lea put her dress on, and I immediately saw a very modern '70s diva," he told us. "I gave her a big, full blowout with a small round brush for as much volume as possible." As for Lawrence, he created a look that was young, fun and modern. "I wanted there to be tons of texture inside the bun, but I wanted it to be smooth," Townsend said. Click through for exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of the stars preparing for the SAG Awards.