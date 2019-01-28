The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet 

Award season is here, and so is a whole new set of red carpet beauty looks that are going to dominate your Pinterest board and your Instagram feed.

Hollywood took some of the year's biggest beauty trends and went running at the 2019 SAG Awards. Lady Gaga's vampy red lipstick and Amy Adams gorgeous updo and sharp cat-eye make up just a few of the night's unforgettable and downright gorgeous hair and makeup moments.

Here, we're rounded up our favorite celebrity beauty looks from the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet.

Keep scrolling to check out Sandra Oh's topknot, Yara Shahidi's pretty pink eye makeup, and more.

