The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Award season is here, and so is a whole new set of red carpet beauty looks that are going to dominate your Pinterest board and your Instagram feed.
Hollywood took some of the year's biggest beauty trends and went running at the 2019 SAG Awards. Lady Gaga's vampy red lipstick and Amy Adams gorgeous updo and sharp cat-eye make up just a few of the night's unforgettable and downright gorgeous hair and makeup moments.
Here, we're rounded up our favorite celebrity beauty looks from the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet.
Keep scrolling to check out Sandra Oh's topknot, Yara Shahidi's pretty pink eye makeup, and more.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh paired her glossy mauve lipstick with a simple textured topknot and curly baby bangs.
Rumer Willis
Rumor Willis’s SAG Awards beauty look spoke to one of the most popular hair trends of 2019. She paired her chin-grazing bob with full, blunt bangs.
Yara Shahidi
To define and moisturize Shahidi's curls, celebrity hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson applied the Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Curl Defining Cream before diffusing. As for Shahidi's makeup, coordination was key. Her soft pastel pink eye makeup matched perfectly with her sequin and tulle outfit.
Amy Adams
For the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Amy Adams opted for a few no-fail red carpet beauty classics: a soft, romantic updo, a sharp cat-eye, and creamy, peachy lipstick.
Lucy Boynton
Balance out an ultra-femme black hair ribbon with linear graphic eyeliner, like Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton did at the SAG Awards. The two products you need in your kit to get it yourself? Celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker reached for Chanel Precision Eye Definer in Black and Victoria's Secret Major Lashes Full Volume Mascara.
Rachel Brosnahan
For the SAG Awards, Rachel Brosnahan wore a hairstyle that wasn’t inspired by the era of her show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Passing on the ‘50s curls, the actress opted for a ‘90s vibe with a super straight hairstyle and a center part. To create shine and to protect against heat damage, hairstylist Owen Gould applied Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray before blow-drying. As for her makeup, she debuted a soft smoky eye and flushed cheeks.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o’s makeup artist Nick Barose gave the actress a look complete with a glossy red lip and a sultry smoky eye. For her SAGs hairstyle, hairstylists Vernon François and Marva Stokes gave the actress long braids.
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore kept things simple with a low ponytail and two makeup staples: tightline eyeliner and rosy lipstick.
Margot Robbie
Sure, vibrant eye makeup colors might currently be a big beauty trend, but Margot Robbie’s gold eyeshadow is proof that classic subtle colors can still be impactful, too. As for her hair, the actress wore her lob in soft brushed-out waves.
Constance Wu
Now, these are the beachy waves you’ve always wanted. Constance Wu paired her effortless hair with a soft smoky eye.
Laverne Cox
Now, this is an updo that’s guaranteed to get Pinned over and over again. Laverne Cox’s curls were pinned up and accessorized with two side braids and face-framing tendrils. A soft smoky eye and nude lip rounded out her look’s romantic vibe.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga channeled Old Hollywood on the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet. She wore her hair in a deep side-part and a twisted low bun. Bruised plum lipstick completed the look.
Emily Blunt
Another red carpet, another monochromatic makeup moment from Emily Blunt — and we love it. This time, her lipstick perfectly matched her baby pink ruffled sequin dress. Blunt’s dress’ voluminous neckline called for a sleek updo.
Emma Stone
Blink and you might miss the killer detail that celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak added to Emma Stone’s undone updo. She wove a piece of gold rope through her hair as she pinned it up. The glossy red lipstick that makeup artist Rachel Goodwin chose plays nice with Stone’s new chocolate brown hair color.