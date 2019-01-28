The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2019 SAG Awards

Lester Cohen/WireImage

The annual Screen Actors Guild Awards kicks off tonight in Los Angeles. Hollywood's hottest stars, including nominees like Lady Gaga, Amy Adams, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone, are stepping onto the red carpet in the season's most in-demand couture and rocking fresh off-the-runway trends.

And though each category tonight will have a clear winner, there's no telling who will have a chance to reign on the carpet. Will it be Emma Stone, Mandy Moore or Catherine Zeta-Jones? You decide!

Scroll to see every look on the SAG Awards red carpet, and tune in for the show at 8 p.m. ET on TBS or TNT.

Lady Gaga

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in Dior Haute Couture and Jimmy Choo.

Emily Blunt

Frazer Harrison/Getty

in Michael Kors Collection, Jimmy Choo clutch, and Sam Edelman heels. 

Emma Stone

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

in Louis Vuitton.

Amy Adams

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Frazer Harrison/Getty

in Zuhair Murad and Chopard.

Mandy Moore

Gregg DeGuire/Getty
Rachel Brosnahan

John Shearer/Getty

in Dior and Jimmy Choo.

Lupita Nyong'o

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in Vera Wang and Messika jewelry.

Sandra Oh

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in Jenny Packham and Atelier Swarovski jewelry.

Yara Shahidi

Frazer Harrison/Getty

in Fendi.

Melissa McCarthy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Elisabeth Moss

John Shearer/Getty

in Monique Lhuillier, Ofra and Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and Brian Atwood heels.

Margot Robbie

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

in Chanel.

Robin Wright

John Shearer/Getty

in Oscar de la Renta, Niwaka jewelry, and Jimmy Choo heels.

Angela Bassett

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

in Georges Chakra, Tadoshi Shoji clutch, Casadei heels.

Alison Brie

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

in Miu Miu.

Megan Mullally

Frazer Harrison/Getty

in Alexander McQueen.

Sophia Bush

John Shearer/Getty

in Monique Lhuillier.

Patricia Clarkson

Kevin Mazur/Getty

in Zuhair Murad and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Jane Fonda

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in Valentino and Sarah Flint.

Constance Wu

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

in Oscar de la Renta.

Betty Gilpin

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

in Krikor Jabotian.

Chrissy Metz

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

in John Paul Ataker.

Rachel Weisz

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

in Givenchy.

Rumer Willis

Kevin Mazur/Getty

in Ong-Oaj Pairam.

Rachel Bloom

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

in Cristina Ottaviano.

Michelle Yeoh

John Shearer/Getty

in Elie Saab.

Lily Tomlin

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Britney Young

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

in Tadoshi Shoji and Hearts on Fire jewelry.

Lucy Boynton

Kevin Mazur/Getty

in Erdem and Harry Winston jewelry.

Emily Osment

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

in Rachel Gilbert and Atelier Swarovski jewelry.

