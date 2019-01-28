The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2019 SAG Awards
The annual Screen Actors Guild Awards kicks off tonight in Los Angeles. Hollywood's hottest stars, including nominees like Lady Gaga, Amy Adams, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone, are stepping onto the red carpet in the season's most in-demand couture and rocking fresh off-the-runway trends.
And though each category tonight will have a clear winner, there's no telling who will have a chance to reign on the carpet. Will it be Emma Stone, Mandy Moore or Catherine Zeta-Jones? You decide!
RELATED: The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Scroll to see every look on the SAG Awards red carpet, and tune in for the show at 8 p.m. ET on TBS or TNT.
VIDEO:The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2019 SAG Awards
Lady Gaga
in Dior Haute Couture and Jimmy Choo.
Emily Blunt
in Michael Kors Collection, Jimmy Choo clutch, and Sam Edelman heels.
Emma Stone
in Louis Vuitton.
Amy Adams
Catherine Zeta-Jones
in Zuhair Murad and Chopard.
Mandy Moore
Rachel Brosnahan
in Dior and Jimmy Choo.
Lupita Nyong'o
in Vera Wang and Messika jewelry.
Sandra Oh
in Jenny Packham and Atelier Swarovski jewelry.
Yara Shahidi
in Fendi.
Melissa McCarthy
Elisabeth Moss
in Monique Lhuillier, Ofra and Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and Brian Atwood heels.
Margot Robbie
in Chanel.
Robin Wright
in Oscar de la Renta, Niwaka jewelry, and Jimmy Choo heels.
Angela Bassett
in Georges Chakra, Tadoshi Shoji clutch, Casadei heels.
Alison Brie
in Miu Miu.
Megan Mullally
in Alexander McQueen.
Sophia Bush
in Monique Lhuillier.
Patricia Clarkson
in Zuhair Murad and Giuseppe Zanotti.
Jane Fonda
in Valentino and Sarah Flint.
Constance Wu
in Oscar de la Renta.
Betty Gilpin
in Krikor Jabotian.
Chrissy Metz
in John Paul Ataker.
Rachel Weisz
in Givenchy.
Rumer Willis
in Ong-Oaj Pairam.
Rachel Bloom
in Cristina Ottaviano.
Michelle Yeoh
in Elie Saab.
Lily Tomlin
Britney Young
in Tadoshi Shoji and Hearts on Fire jewelry.
Lucy Boynton
in Erdem and Harry Winston jewelry.
Emily Osment
in Rachel Gilbert and Atelier Swarovski jewelry.