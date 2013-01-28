SAG Awards 2013: In the Makeup Chair with Elisabeth Moss!

Va-va-voom! For the 2013 SAG Awards, Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss shed her clean-cut Peggy Olsen image for a smoldering Parisian-inspired look. "I love working with Elisabeth because she always likes to try something new. I don't think we've ever done the same beauty look twice!" makeup artist Jamie Greenberg told InStyle.com exclusively. "We wanted to keep the look down to Earth with a chic French street touch." Using the eyes as the focal point, Greenberg complemented the look with a sheer pink lip and glowing skin from head to toe. InStyle.com got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Moss's award show prep routine. Click through our gallery to go backstage with the star, and to shop the exact products she used!