SAG Awards 2013: Jessica Chastain's $1.25 Million Harry Winston Necklace

Jessica Chastain's jewelry by Harry Winston is seriously droolworthy! The actress accessorized her fiery red Alexander McQueen dress with a Harry Winston necklace worth $1.25 million at the 19th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards tonight. (She had worn over $3 million worth of bling to the Golden Globes two weeks ago!) Chastain's choker is the jeweler's one-of-a-kind "Splash Necklace," which combines pear-shaped and round brilliant diamonds to evoke the fluidity of water. Stunning, don't you think?

