SAG Awards 2013 Best Manicure: Anne Hathaway's Butterfly Design!

Anne Hathaway had the perfect finishing touch for her black Giambattista Valli dress at tonight's Screen Actor’s Guild Awards: an amazing butterfly manicure! The Les Miserables star, who won the Oustanding Supporting Actress award, added butterfly designs to three of her nails. Her manicurist Tom Bachik used Loreal Paris's I Will to and butterfly accents to create the look. And this is not the first time Hathaway has dressed up her digits—the star added 3D elements to her nails at the Golden Globes. She's definitely giving reigning Mani Queen of the Red Carpet Zooey Deschanel a run for her money!

