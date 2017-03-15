This New Podcast Sounds More Addictive Than Serial—and It's by the Same Creators

Fans of Serial and This American Life are in for a treat this month: The minds behind the popular series have announced the release date of the new true crime podcast S-Town along with a three-minute preview.

An initial press release revealed Serial's Julie Snyder and This American Life producer Brian Reed will be teaming up to bring their genius to S-Town, a spin-off podcast that promises plenty of mystery, drama, and even a treasure hunt. Now an exciting teaser for the new series is offering us more clues about what to expect from the podcast.

The seven episodes, which will be dropped in late March, will follow in the footsteps of crime series Serial as it revolves around a man in an Alabama town who "wanted a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who had allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder."

While looking into the case, however, host Reed stumbles upon a new thread in the story, which includes a treasure hunt and antique clocks, as well as a "nasty feud and the mysteries of one man's life."

"S-Town is totally different from anything I've heard before," Snyder dished about her new project. "Since we first announced the series, I've seen a lot of speculation that we're doing a 'true crime' show, but I don't think that does S-Town justice. It's just a story that goes beyond any expectations."

Click here to listen to the three-minute preview to learn more about the premise behind S-Town as well as the meaning of the series' title.