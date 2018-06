It may feel like winter in the United States, but the same isn't so in São Paulo! Brazil's largest city hosted São Paulo Fashion Week for the past six days, where the runways featured crazy hats (like this one from Fernanda Yamamoto), celebrity drop-ins (like Demi Moore, Christina Aguilera and Gisele Bündchen), and more. Click through the gallery to see our favorite moments from the South American metropolis.