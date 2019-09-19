Ryan Seacrest and His Ex Are Apparently Still Super Close

It sounds like Ryan Seacrest and ex Shayna Taylor are on great terms. Like, really great terms.

While hosting Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan by himself (his co-host Kelly Ripa is out sick), the topic of his ex-girlfriend came up. Seacrest's parents and sister were in the audience, and he recalled that like good family members, they had taken the opportunity to call him out on his love life.

During dinner on Wednesday night, Seacrest said, his sister asked him if he was bringing his ex to their family’s Thanksgiving celebrations. "The answer’s 'yes,'" he said as the audience cheered.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Seacrest and Taylor, a food and wellness blogger, split in February after nearly three years together. A source said at the time that the breakup was "amicable," and the couple "is still really close."

"They still love and care about each other," the source added.

The couple first met in 2013 through mutual friends, and began dating soon after. They initially split in 2014, but reconciled later that year. In 2017, after Seacrest got his morning hosting gig, Taylor moved from Los Angeles to New York to move in with her beau.

Last month, they were photographed vacationing together in Positano, Italy, but a source told People that they were just friends. In June, Seacrest was spotted kissing a mystery woman in the south of France.