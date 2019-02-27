Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Have Split Up

After moving across the country to be with boyfriend Ryan Seacrest, it looks like Shayna Taylor is now moving on.

People confirmed that the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 44, and his girlfriend of nearly three years, food and wellness blogger Shayna Taylor, 26, have split. According to a source, the breakup was "amicable," and the couple "is still really close."

“They still love and care about each other,” adds the source.

The couple first met in 2013 through mutual friends, and began dating soon after. They initially split in 2014, but reconciled later that year. In a home tour with People just a few months back, Seacrest and Taylor elaborated on their shared love of health and wellness – some of which Taylor, a trained chef, shares on her blog, "Shayna's Kitchen."

In 2017, after Seacrest secured the morning hosting gig alongside Kelly Ripa, Taylor packed her bags and moved from Los Angeles to New York to move in with her beau. However, in their aforementioned interview at the end of last year, Seacrest didn't elaborate much on the possibility of a shared future, choosing instead to "be in this moment" and avoid putting their relationship in a "master schedule with deadlines," as he does in his professional life.