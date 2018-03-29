Ryan Seacrest’s Sexual Misconduct Accuser Is Taking the Case to the Police

The woman who accused Ryan Seacrest of sexual harassment isn’t backing down. Suzie Hardy, the red carpet host’s former personal stylist, revealed in an editorial for THR that she is moving forward with her claims and has filed a police report against him to be “guaranteed a real investigation.”

“Those who work with Ryan seem to hope I will just go away,” she wrote. “Well, I'm not going away. I'm thriving in the truth and feel more inspired than ever.” THR confirmed that the police report had been filed and the case was being investigated.

The news comes four months after Hardy reportedly sent a letter to Seacrest and E! detailing the alleged sexual assault and harassment she endured while working for him from 2007 to 2012. Hardy said that after disclosing the incident to HR, she was “let go without severance, compensation or any credible explanation.”

In addition to those initial claims, Hardy was upset by the way things were handled with her story after the Oscars, saying although a few celebs skipped Seacrest on the Academy Awards red carpet in response, “the silence since then has been deafening.” She also claimed that NBC News invited her to tell her story on the Megyn Kelly Show, and then rescinded the offer after awards season wrapped up.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

“I finally said, ‘Enough is enough’ and went public with my name and the ugly details of what I endured,” she wrote. "And then … nothing.” Hardy has alleged that Seacrest subjected her to "years of unwanted sexual aggression," ranging from verbal harassment to slapping and groping her while in his underwear.

“I will not stand by silently and let Ryan or the sycophants that employ him get away with this,” she continued. “Not when teenagers, with their voices shaking, can speak up to Congress on gun control. I can face this too! Ryan is not a victim; he is the instigator and the assaulter ... everyone in Hollywood who stands by Ryan now is choosing not to believe me.”

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Denies Sexual Abuse Accusations by Former Stylist Suzie Hardy

Seacrest has repeatedly denied Hardy’s claims, calling them "reckless allegations." In an investigation conducted by an outside law firm, Seacrest was cleared Feb. 1, due to "insufficient evidence to support the claims."

The E! Host’s attorney, Andrew Baum, also released a statement that said: "After Mr. Seacrest denied each and every one of Ms. Hardy’s decade old claims, after Mr. Seacrest refused to pay Ms. Hardy any money whatsoever, and after an independent legal investigation did not support her claims, Ms. Hardy went to the press attacking the legitimacy of the investigation."

"Now, after being refused money and unhappy with the independent legal investigation, Ms. Hardy now claims to have spoken to the authorities. We will continue to cooperate and we remain confident that Mr. Seacrest will once again be cleared of any wrongdoing."