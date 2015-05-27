So Long, Idol! Ryan Seacrest Has Already Found a New Hosting Gig

With American Idol wrapping up next year, Ryan Seacrest has decided it's time for a new gig, and he's already found one. This summer Seacrest will host Knock Knock Live on Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will be a wish-fulfillment series that will surprise people at their homes with amazing opportunities, including the chance to meet their favorite celebrities.

Seacrest will also serve as executive producer for the show. While he will be based in L.A., his team will travel the country to film the segments. Knock Knock will premiere live on July 21 on Fox.

This is just one of many gigs Seacrest has in the works. In addition to continuing to produce projects, he hosts his nationally-syndicated Top 40 radio show On Air With Ryan Seacrest as well as Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on ABC. He will also continue to be a staple on the red carpet for NBC and E! and he is in talks to cover the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

