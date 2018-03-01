All the Jobs Ryan Seacrest Still Has Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

The 2018 Oscars are poised to go down as the most complicated awards show in history. We're curious to see whether actresses and Time’s Up supporters will continue to address the #MeToo movement with outspoken speeches and interviews, and whether or not they'll follow a dress code in support of it as they did at the Golden Globes. But one name is adding yet another layer to the story: Ryan Seacrest.

The 43-year-old TV personality has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by his former stylist Suzie Hardy—a claim that Seacrest has denied multiple times—yet is still scheduled to host and lead E!'s Live from the Red Carpet Oscars coverage on Sunday night. The network has repeatedly defended Seacrest, confirming that the investigation they launched into the allegations proved insufficient for them to take action against him.

Regardless of whether or not he does in fact put on his tux and mingle with celebrities at the event Sunday—how will they react?—one thing’s undeniable: The man is powerful. Not only has he served as the lead host and executive producer for E!’s Live from the Red Carpet series, which he’s previously done for the Globes, and Grammys, but he also juggles a handful of other projects that make him one of Hollywood and the entertainment industry’s most powerful players.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Let’s take a look: In addition to his duties with E!, Seacrest is gearing up to host another season of American Idol this month on ABC. It's the show that catapulted him to fame in the 2000s. Seacrest is also co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan on ABC (Kelly Ripa has defended Seacrest in the wake of the allegations against him) and iHeartRadio’s On Air with Ryan Seacrest, a job he’s held since 2004. At the end of each year, he’s the host and executive producer of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

That’s not all.

Seacrest owns his own production company called Ryan Seacrest Productions, which is responsible for producing shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Shahs of Sunset, and Shades of Blue, plus a YouTube competition show called Best.Cover.Ever. In the past, he’s also produced spin-offs like Life of Kylie and Rob & Chyna.

Since 2014, he’s been behind Ryan Seacrest Distinction, a clothing line sold at Macy’s, and Polished by Dr. Lancer, a skincare line he created with dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer. He’s the founder and chairman of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a nonprofit organization that builds media center in children’s hospitals. In January 2016, he renewed his decades-long marketing partnership with Ford for another year and he reportedly has made investments in companies like Pinterest, Headspace, a meditation app, and FlightCar, to name a few.

As of now, E! will conduct business as usual on Oscars Sunday. But should the network and Seacrest eventually part ways, it’ll be interesting to see in which direction his professional ties will go.