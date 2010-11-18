Ryan Reynolds's Green Lantern Trailer, Breaking Dawn's Bikini Scene, and More!

Courtesy of Warner Bros; Splash News; Courtesy of DSquared2; Courtesy of Black Up Gloss; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Lucas Jackson/Reuters
InStyle Staff
Nov 18, 2010 @ 12:30 pm

1. See People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive alongside co-star Blake Lively in the new trailer for Green Lantern.  [HuffingtonPost.com]

2. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart stripped down to swimsuits for a steamy Breaking Dawn scene. [PopSugar.com]

3. Kate Walsh's "Boyfriend" scent sold out one day, but she'll be back on HSN with more in February. [StreetInsider.com]

4. Check out the top red-carpet looks from French designers like Dior, Chanel, and more. [Life.com]

5. In other Francophile news, French makeup line Black Up Cosmetics will be sold online in the U.S. come December 1st. C'est belle! [BellaSugar.com]

6. Dsquared2 has a limited-edition collection of collars and leashes for your fabulous pup. Woof! [Yoox.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!