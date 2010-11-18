Ryan Reynolds's Green Lantern Trailer, Breaking Dawn's Bikini Scene, and More!

1. See People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive alongside co-star Blake Lively in the new trailer for Green Lantern. [HuffingtonPost.com]

2. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart stripped down to swimsuits for a steamy Breaking Dawn scene. [PopSugar.com]

3. Kate Walsh's "Boyfriend" scent sold out one day, but she'll be back on HSN with more in February. [StreetInsider.com]

4. Check out the top red-carpet looks from French designers like Dior, Chanel, and more. [Life.com]

5. In other Francophile news, French makeup line Black Up Cosmetics will be sold online in the U.S. come December 1st. C'est belle! [BellaSugar.com]

6. Dsquared2 has a limited-edition collection of collars and leashes for your fabulous pup. Woof! [Yoox.com]