Ryan Reynolds's Blake Lively Birthday Tribute Is Peak Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds's social media sea change didn't last very long. Just when his followers thought that he'd given up using Instagram to troll his wife Blake Lively and use his power for good, he posted a slew of photos to celebrate her birthday — and each and every one is as unflattering as it gets. Well, as unflattering as a photo of Blake Lively can get, at least.

Reynolds kept his caption short and sweet, writing, "Happy Birthday" and adding a cake emoji, but the photos said so much more. Each one shows Lively with her eyes shut or her face cut out of the frame. Some are blurry and in almost all the photos, she's looking very much un-Serena van der Woodsen. It's not often that fans see Lively anything less than camera-ready, so it looks like Reynolds is back to his old ways.

While Reynolds thinks that he's got the punchline in this situation, not everyone agreed. "There are no bad pictures of @blakelively," wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, before he added the requisite cake emoji.

Earlier this month, Reynolds posted a snapshot of a painting that Lively had given him. Instead of his usual snark and sarcasm, he called it the "greatest present" that she'd ever given him. It was a clear 180 from his usual content, though his latest post is heartwarming in a totally different way.

Some of Reynolds's new photos show a very pregnant Lively. The couple has two children, 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez. Reynolds told People that as parents, they're putting their kids before their careers and choosing not to work at the same time so that there's some sense of normalcy for the family.

"Blake and I don't do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us," he said "The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So, if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home."