Ryan Reynolds Won't Tell Anyone His Baby's Name

Try as they might, Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin couldn't get super dad Ryan Reynolds to spill on the name of his new baby. According to Elle, he was on the morning show to promote his new Michael Bay Netflix movie, 6 Underground, and he was tight-lipped about baby No. 3.

When Melvin asked him about the baby's name, Reynolds joked that he and his wife, Blake Lively, hadn't chosen a name yet.

"We haven't yet! We're gonna be original, and all the letters in her name are silent. I want to give her something to push against in life."

"She'll be known as anonymous," Melvin replied. That may be better than Blanket, which was what Michael Jackson's sone, Prince Michael Jackson, was called for many, many years. Biography.com reports that he was bullied for the nickname and he requested that everyone refer to him as "Bigi" in 2015.

Reynolds replied, "Yeah, exactly."

Reynolds and Lively have two daughters: James, 4, and Inez, 3. The couple confirmed that they welcomed a third daughter in October of this year. The reveal came via a tweet where he also encouraged Canadian citizens to get out and vote.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Reynolds was more open about other aspects of parenting, however. He told the hosts that it's getting harder and harder for him to leave his family for long periods of time. Like any other dad, he wants to spend time with his kiddos, but he's got other obligations that may require something like a trip to Brazil. It's something he knows all parents go through, so he's letting parents everywhere that he's dealing with the same things they are.

"For me — this is obviously infinitely relatable 'cause so many people have children — obviously, leaving the house is getting harder and harder," he said. "Going to Brazil, that kind of thing, that gets a lot harder when they ask, 'Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?'"