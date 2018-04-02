Ryan Reynolds Shut Down Rumors About His Marriage to Blake Lively as Only He Can

Ryan Reynolds and his antics are back at it. The actor is the king of the Twitter clap back (second only to Chrissy Teigen’s queen), and he proved that once more on Saturday when he shut down rumors about his marriage to Blake Lively.

Gotham/GC Images

Reynolds happened to see a Tweet by IBTimes India that said that the couple was struggling to spend “quality time” together, and he wasn’t about to let the unsubstantiated report gather steam in the tabloid universe. He shut down any speculation about their marriage with one single Tweet, and of course, it included his signature dry humor. “I wish. I could use a little ‘me time,’” he joked.

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

This is far from the first time Reynolds and Lively have roasted each other on social media. “Being a Dad isn’t just about eating a huge bag of gummy bears as your wife gives birth. It means being comfortable with the word hero,” he’s previously joked on Twitter.

Being a Dad isn't just about eating a huge bag of gummy-bears as your wife gives birth. It means being comfortable with the word hero. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 18, 2017

Lively, for her part, has gotten back at her husband quite a few times, including with this birthday post. The actress celebrated Reynolds’s big day with a photo of him and fellow Ryan, Ryan Gosling, but cropped her husband mostly out of the frame. “Happy Birthday, baby,” she wrote.

Happy Birthday, baby. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Touché, Blake.