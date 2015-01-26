Ryan Reynolds Perfectly Pulls Off the "Lumbersexual" Trend at the Sundance Film Festival

Image zoom Splash News

Swoon! Ryan Reynolds stepped out at the Sundance Film Festival yesterday, and we couldn't help but notice the actor's lumbersexual style as he made his way through the snowy Park City streets. Reynolds was rugged perfection in a fitted red and black plaid shirt, slim blue pants, and leather workman's boots, which he topped off with expertly groomed facial hair.

During the day, the star also made a pit stop by InStyle’s pop-up portrait studio to discuss his upcoming film Mississippi Grind, which co-stars Sienna Miller, Ben Mendelsohn, Analeigh Tipton, and Alfre Woodard. But sadly, Ryan's wife Blake Lively was nowhere to be seen (perhaps she stayed home to take care of the couple's new little one.) We can't waiting for a sighting of the whole family, but for now this handsome snap of Reynolds will have to tide us over.

