His next role is a superhero, he’s married to one of the most beautiful women in the universe and his six-pack abs are sculpture-worthy, so it’s only natural that Ryan Reynolds is People’s Sexiest Man Alive. That doesn’t mean the Green Lantern actor and husband to Scarlett Johansson is letting the attention go to his head. "This gives my family entre into teasing me for the rest of my life,” he joked. “Now it's going to be, 'Sexiest man, take out the garbage.'" Ryan said.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue. Tune in tonight to watch 25 Years of Sexy, a retrospective of past title-holders that’s hosted by not-so-shabby-herself, Kim Kardashian. The show airs on ABC at 10 pm.