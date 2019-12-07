Ryan Reynolds Sets Free "Peloton Wife" in Hilarious Spoof on the Viral Ad

For anyone worried about Peloton wife's well-being after watching the fitness brand's holiday ad this week, rest assured that she's safe.

Monica Ruiz — the woman who appears to be frightened during the duration of the viral commercial — is back and has ditched her exercise bike for a bottle of gin (Ryan Reynolds's Aviation gin to be exact).

In a "sequel" spoof, Ruiz stars in a new advertisement for the actor's alcohol company Aviation American Gin, with the implication that she's left her husband. "This gin is really smooth," she says at a bar with her two friends, maintaining the same melancholy tone in the Peloton commercial.

"Yeah," her friends responds. "We can get you another one, if you like," her other friends says. "You're safe here," says the first, before they all toast to "new beginnings."

In an effort to drown her sorrows from the split, Ruiz downs her drink in a single sip and her friend slides over a second cocktail. The clip then transitions to a bottle of Reynolds's Aviation Gin.

Despite the backlash Peloton received for its original ad, the company is standing by their creative endeavor.

"Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey," a spokesperson told People. "While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by —,and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate."