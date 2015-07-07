Ryan Reynolds on His Wife and Daughter: "I'll Do Anything to Be with Them"

Ryan Reynolds is best known for tackling roles that turn him into a haunted murderer (The Amityville Horror) or an otherworldly superhero (Green Lantern), but in real life, the actor is eagerly auditioning to become Hollywood’s greatest dad. And though Mr. Blake Lively has kept busy promoting his new film, Selfless, and putting the finishing touches on his next project, Deadpool, the father to 6-month-old daughter, James, has a newfound perspective on family. “You suddenly feel the inexorable march of time go by. I don’t know. There’s nothing that I guess ages you faster than having a kid, and that’s not because you wake up in the middle of the night every five seconds because someone’s gotta sh-t themselves—it’s really because you’re looking at this person and time just starts flying by,” he told fans at an interview with AOL Build yesterday in New York. “You start to try to make the most of the time you have with this person.”

Reynolds’s sporadic Hollywood schedule may be quite different than that of most 9-to-5 jobs, but he credits his months-long vacations as the key to locking in time with both little James and his wife. “I really cherish that and especially having a daughter, those three months used to drive me insane when I was a young buck, single and carefree. Now I just want to be with my daughter,” he said. And he’ll do whatever it takes to see them as often as possible. Reynolds explained that within an hour of wrapping Deadpool five weeks ago, the actor hopped on a plane with chunks of glue and makeup still on his face just to make it home in time. “I’ll do anything to be with them,” he added.

