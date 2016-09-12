You'll Never Guess Who Ryan Reynolds Wants to Hug (Hint: It's Definitely Not His Wife)

Ryan Reynolds continues to charm our socks off, no matter if he’s making jaws drops by looking handsome as hell in a Piaget campaign or he’s making our hearts melt by giving back. The latter was the case this month in NYC, where he popped by the Standard Hotel as part of of Eddie Bauer’s One Tree Initiative, which benefits American Forests to plant trees and restore forest ecosystems. Reynolds is lending his voice (and all of that sexiness, natch) to encourage us all to get our hands dirty and work to protect mother nature. It seems to be going well, because yes, we’ll listen to whatever he says.

In the video above, Reynolds speaks about the campaign, and reveals the one person or thing he really wants to hug besides a tree.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Says 14-Month-Old Daughter James Can Already Talk

Watch the clip above to see the actor, adorable husband, and father be charming per usual. For more info (and to see more of Reynolds, visit americanforests.org to learn more.