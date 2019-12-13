Ryan Reynolds Isn't Super into Daughter James Breaking into Acting

It looks like at least one of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children wants to follow in their parents' footsteps.

Ryan spent some time chatting on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealing that their oldest daughter James is interested in eventually becoming an actress. There's just one problem: Ryan isn't really feeling the idea.

"She wants to be an actor," Reynolds began his explanation to Jimmy Fallon about his daughter's career aspirations. What started out as a joke quickly devolved into a darker take that revealed his innermost thoughts on letting kids join the acting business.

"Yep. I’m fine if she wants to be an actor. Go ahead. You know, in school, do after school stuff like that. That’s all fine. Right now, it’s every day is like a recital. She’s singing songs, she’s doing little plays at home, all that stuff, but being a child actor in movies and stuff, that’s a whole other ball of wax." From the sound of things, Ryan is totally fine with James playing around at school and as she grows up, but not actually jumping into the business.

"I tried to explain to her, that’s a huge burden on your nervous system," he said, gradually devolving into a much more serious tone as he related his true thoughts on having children act.

"I mean, having to process all of that attention and information. Also, you develop all of these unhealthy coping mechanisms. And she just looked at me, like she didn’t know what the fuck I was talking about, and I was like, what’s cheaper and easier is let’s just skip showbiz and enroll you right into cocaine. Because showbiz is not good for kids! I feel like we should know this by now, right? But parents everywhere are like let’s just put them in a movie unsupervised. It’s great, it’s great."

Um, okay. After Ryan finished his diatribe, Jimmy seemed a little shaken by the response. Child acting to cocaine was, well, a bit of a leap. It looks like it's safe to say we probably won't see little James in any acting gigs this early in her life.