Ryan Reynolds Makes a Stop at Comic-Con (and Looks Good)

There may be a lot of entertaining happenings at Comic-Con this weekend, but the fest continued to build even more buzz on Saturday night thanks to an appearance by Ryan Reynolds. On Saturday, the new dad took time away from wife Blake Lively and adorable new daughter James to make a stop at the 20th Century Fox press line to promote his new film Deadpool looking quite sexy in casual jeans and a leather jacket.

He also took time to 'gram a photo with the cast, captioning "It's the small ones ya gotta watch. Biters. #SDCC #deadpool."

On Friday night, Star Wars fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the film, and Saturday afternoon Ben Affleck was creating a stir with his first post-split public appearance, but now that Reynolds is on the scene, well Comic-con, you've got our attention.

Who will capture our attention next at Comic-Con? We can't wait to find out.

