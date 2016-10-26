Ryan Reynolds Rings in His 40th Birthday with a Sweet Shout-Out to Blake Lively and His Kids

Hours after Blake Lively posted a seriously heart melting birthday 'gram for husband Ryan Reynolds, the actor is returning the love with a photo from his birthday festivities and the sweetest shout-out to his wife and kids.

The Deadpool star, who turned the big 4-0 on Sunday, celebrated his special day with Lively going out to dinner at a very meaningful spot–the restaurant where the couple first fell in love!

The dad-of-two took to Instagram to share an adorable shot of him and the blonde beauty dressed to the nines and wearing silly paper animal masks. Lively, who also sported a paper cone hat, grins as she sits next to her suited-up husband, and festive streamers, balloons, and lights can be seen in the background.

"Best. Birthday. Everrrrr. Courtesy of my wife, buddy, and international spy, @blakelively. With huge thanks to my favorite restaurant in NYC, @_o_ya," the actor captioned the candid photo.

He then added a cheeky note to his two kids, writing, "And a special shout out to our children for not ruining everything like they planned."

Happy Birthday to @vancityreynolds !! Lots of love and sushi A photo posted by o ya (@_o_ya_) on Oct 25, 2016 at 7:09pm PDT

Looks like this star had a pretty unforgettable 40th!