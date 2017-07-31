Ryan Reynolds Needs Blake Lively's Permission to Tweet About Their Daughter

Although a superhero on screen, when it comes to real life, Ryan Reynolds relies on more than his wits and charm to shine in the public eye. His secret weapon? His wife, of course.

Reynolds’s Twitter feed is notoriously hilarious, but those 140-character anecdotes aren’t without a vetting system. According to the Deadpool star, he consults with wife Blake Lively before posting anything too risky.

"Some of the ones about our daughter or parenting ones or [with] advice no one should take, I run past her, in case she objects," the father of two told Entertainment Tonight. "Otherwise it's mostly stuff done on like, an airplane, flying somewhere,” he explained.

Tweets like these probably fall under Blake's purview:

My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 16, 2017

Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017

On our 6am walk, my daughter asked where the moon goes each morning. I let her know it's in heaven, visiting daddy's freedom. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 16, 2016

With several action-packed roles on the horizon, Lively appears to be stepping into her husband’s cinematic lane, but Reynolds insists she doesn’t need any help adapting to the physical demands of the genre. “My wife can train and kick ass all on her lonesome,” the actor told ET, “she don’t need me for any of that.”

VIDEO: Blake Lively Reveals Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Tweets About Their Daughters Are ‘Completely Made-Up’

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Had the Sweetest Conversation with a Terminally Ill 5-Year-Old Fan

Husband of the year, am I right?