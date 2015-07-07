Ryan Reynolds Explains the "Real Science" Behind Blake Lively's Red Carpet Style

Based on the stylish looks Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wear at Hollywood events, it's easy to imagine their home having closets at every turn. How else could Lively, who doesn't use a stylist, effortlessly step out in so many head-turning outfits each day? Well, thanks to Reynolds, we now know that the secret to Lively’s admirable fashion is found beyond the confines of a rolling rack.

“My wife knows how to rock a red carpet. I’ll say that. She might be the Beyoncé of red carpets,” Reynolds told fans yesterday at a panel with AOL Build in New York. The hunky actor supports his wife’s pastime and understands that it’s no easy feat. “She’s turned that into an athletic event. I see what goes into that, real science. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

So what exactly does the getting-ready process entail for Lively? Her husband isn't quite sure. “You guys see the finished product. I see a totally destroyed closet, bedroom, and kitchen every time she walks out the door," Reynolds said. "So, I don’t even know how shoes got into the freezer. It’s seriously nuts. There’s kung fu involved. It’s really intense.” The methodology sounds complicated, but for the sake of fashion let's hope she keeps it up.

