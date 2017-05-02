Ryan Reynolds Just Dropped This Beautiful Ode to Blake Lively

After Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively easily snagged the moniker of cutest couple while making Monday's Met Gala a fashion-filled date night, fans got another sweet look into their storied romance as the Deadpool star shared a few intimate musings about his wife.

Speaking to Humans of New York, the actor sang the Gossip Girl alum's praises in a surprisingly raw love note shared to social media after the bash.

"She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy," the dad of one told the photoblog.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Gushing about life with Lively, whom he wed in 2012, Reynolds explained that his perspective has changed during their marriage. "She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were 5 or 6 years old," he continued. "And she's made me a more empathetic person."

Then citing his once estranged relationship with his father, the star concluded, "Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times."

Aww, the feels! Looks like we're not the only ones blown away by this sweet message, as Lively sent some of the love back by liking the post on Instagram.