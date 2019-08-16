Ryan Reynolds Called This Super Sweet Gift the "Greatest Present" Blake Lively's Ever Given Him

There was no room for jokes or sarcasm in Ryan Reynold's latest Instagram post. While he's usually using social media to get the LOLs, he took the time to commemorate a sweet present from his wife, Blake Lively, instead of skewering her with his Photoshop skills. For no particular reason, Lively gifted him with a painting that was filled with subtle nods to Reynolds's childhood. It was so touching that Reynolds's caption was actually a heartfelt and sincere homage to the work of art, not a master class in snark.

Lively commissioned the painting from Los Angeles-based Danny Galieote, who created what Reynolds called the "greatest present" he's ever received. The painting shows a young boy delivering newspapers to a home festooned with holiday lights. There's a dog, beautiful sunrise, and, apparently, plenty of personal touches. Reynolds explained in the caption that all the details were taken from his own life.

"My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun," he noted in the caption. "The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn. … The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head."

He explained that even minor details held major significance for him.

"There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper," he added.

And because he couldn't go that long without a joke, he added that the new painting was the most cherished thing in his life now, including Lively.

"If there's ever a fire, I'm grabbing this first," he remarked. "I'll come back for Blake."

Galieote offered up a little more insight on his account. He wrote that Lively commissioned the work and that it depicts Reynolds as a young boy and adds that he set out to create a "meaningful, personal piece." Judging by Reynolds's reaction, it was a job well done.

"Again I want to say what an honor and privilege it was to make this painting for @vancityreynolds and @blakelively," Galieote wrote. "Thank you for this amazing opportunity to honor your memories."