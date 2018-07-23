Why Ryan Reynolds Said Blake Lively Is “Probably Filing Divorce Papers” While She’s Away

That Ryan Reynolds, man. What a jokester.

Blake Lively surely knows this firsthand, since she's married to the infamous Twitter troll (and actor), but Reynolds put his antics on full display for the rest of us at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

The Deadpool actor sat on a panel for the film's sequel, and it didn't take long for the conversation to diverge into chaos.

Bennett Raglin

"My wife's been shooting a film overseas so I've been having a ton of time to pretend like I'm watching the kids," he joked to the crowd, according to E! News. "She's probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak."

Somehow, we doubt that. Lively has been in Spain and Ireland while filming The Rhythm Section, which means their daughters James, 3, and Inez, 1, are getting some quality daddy-daughter time without mom home.

True, Reynold's quip about his marriage to Lively is funny, but it's actually not the first time he's used humor to address his relationship. In response to a March article claiming Blake and Ryan struggled to spend "quality time" together, Reynolds took the high road with yet another dig.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Revealed a Crazy Detail About His Daughter's Birth While Trolling Blake Lively

"I wish," he said. "I could use a little 'me time.'"

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

Seems like his "me time" is "Ryan, James, and Inez" time, but as a dad, that's probably as close as he'll get.