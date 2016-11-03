Ryan Reynolds Had to Apologize to Blake Lively and Did It with a Cookie

Ryan Reynolds may have gotten himself in a bit of trouble with wife Blake Lively after his Wednesday night appearance on Conan, but at least he knows how to make up for it.

"The ways I know that @vancityreynolds got himself into huge trouble on @teamcoco tonight: Not only did he come home with my true love, @levain_bakery cookies, but he personally toasted them for me and brought me a cup of milk WITH ICE. Literal brownie points," Lively captioned a snap of a mouthwatering cookie and a glass of milk on Instagram.

So what exactly did he do? Let's just say things got off to a steamy start with host Conan O'Brien.

Shortly after taking his seat next to him, Reynolds suggested they play a game in which O'Brien and the audience guess what he's there to promote. After ruling out prosciutto underpants and anti-dolphin documentaries, Reynolds revealed his true motivation for appearing on the show: to premiere the trailer for his "new film," The Notebook 2, starring himself and "Conan McAdams."

"You remember that vacation that we took in Tijuana a couple of years ago and we split that bottle of absinthe?" he reminded an incredulous O'Brien as the crowd laughed. "Well, we fell in love and I filmed it."

In the hilarious sketch, Reynolds and O'Brien (as his female alter ego Conan McAdams) reenact an iconic scene from The Notebook that ends in a comically passionate (and extended) kiss. Watch it here:

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Rings in His 40th Birthday with a Sweet Shout-Out to Blake Lively and His Kids

After they cooled down a bit, the star-crossed lovers moved on to discuss Reynolds's personal life, in particular, the recent birth of his second child.

"I've got to ask you, you have two daughters and a wife at the house ... that's a lot of ladies, right?" O'Brien asked. "That's an intense situation."

"That's a lot of ladies. A lot of estrogen," Reynolds agreed publicly confirming the gender of his and Lively's newborn for the first time. "It feels like an American Girl doll just took a sh— on my life. I'll pour some cereal in the morning and there's like a tiny shoe in there. That's a choking hazard for me!"

Watch Reynolds discuss being the sole man in the house above, and cross your fingers the cookie did the trick with Blake!

