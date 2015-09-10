11 Times We Wished We Were as Cool as Ryan Phillippe in Honor of His Birthday

Ryan Phillippe sure has come a long way. Not only is the now-41-year-old actor focusing more on directing, producing, and script-writing, the famously private star is also spending time posting pics of his everyday life via Instagram, showing fans everything from his (literal) beef with the paparazzi to throwback snapshots of his early acting gigs. But if his posts prove anything, it's that Phillippe is still as cool, collected, and, well, good-looking, as ever.
In honor of Phillippe’s big day, we rounded up 11 times he showed us what it means to keep it cool.
RELATED: See Zac Efron's Sweet Anniversary Message to Girlfriend Sami Miro
1. The time he "made the paps work for [him]."
2. Getting artsy.
3. Casually wearing jailhouse attire, as he gives his Secrets and Lies cast, crew, and fans a social media send-off.
4. Proving he's still down-to-earth with his stroll through Soho in search of "food and comic books."
how in the green hell did @danfogler & i run into a headphoned & gym-bound, @juliettelewis on a random street corner in soho at a random time of day when dan & I randomly decided to amble through the streets w/o much aim to find food & get his comic books? something serendipitous & special. #secretsandlies
5. #Tbt to even cooler times? Motorcycles bring the cool factor. Period.
6. Wearing shades indoors always brings the cool factor.
7. Wearing your hat sideways? Yes, cool—especially on the set of Saturday Night Live.
8. No caption necessary.
9. Getting his DJ on.
10. Straight chillin'.
11. And, probably the coolest thing about Phillippe is his philanthropic work for the Innocence Project, an organization dedicated to exonerating wrongly convicted persons.
this shirt I'm wearing. means a lot to me. the word, "innocent", on its front, is comprised of the names and time served of many of the people that @innocenceproject has worked to exonerate. buying this shirt helps this non profit to continue their work. work that we can all agree on. freeing the innocent & wrongly convicted. all proceeds go to the cause(& the shirt is real cool, also in red)you can order at www.innocenceproject.org (link in bio) but only until thursday. if you buy one, post n tag me n I'll shout you out, promise. #theinnocenceproject #justice #freedom #fairness
RELATED: Matt Damon Looks Sexy in a Shirtless Photo from the Set of Bourne 5