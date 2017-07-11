Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava "Killed" the ACT and Visited These Colleges

Kids grow up so fast. Just ask Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon. Their eldest daughter Ava is already looking at colleges, and when Phillippe appeared on Live! with Kelly and Ryan Monday morning, he dished all the school-related details.

"[Ava] just took the ACT and she killed it," said Phillippe. “It’s a really exciting time. They’re such great kids, they’re great students and I’m enjoying seeing them become adults."

Part of that process for 17-year-old Ava includes college visits. Phillippe said that she's looking at University of Washington, Berkeley, and a school in San Diego, adding that she wants to say on the West Coast because "she's a California girl."

Witherspoon and Phillippe divorced in 2007, but they're both still actively involved in Ava and their 13-year-old son Deacon's lives. Ava's starting with a great list of schools, but Phillippe is helping her narrow it down by taking her on tours, though he said the process is a bit daunting.

“Don’t you just find yourself on those campuses looking around where the bad things might be able to happen?" he admitted.

"All you care about … you want them to be safe and you want them to find themselves, be fully realized, but then it’s like, you’re far away and what’s going to happen, and what are you going to get into?" he says.

If Ava's like her parents, we're sure she'll thrive. Best of luck to the college-bound student!