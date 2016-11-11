WATCH: Ryan Phillippe's Daughter Ava Is Embarrassed People Mistake Them for Siblings

Ryan Phillippe, an embarrassing dad—unbelievable, right? Well, his 17-year-old daughter Ava would beg to differ.

The 42-year-old actor appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, and their conversation quickly turned to playful interrogation, the host asking Phillippe, “How are you even remotely old enough to have a 17-year-old daughter?” It’s a fair question—both he and Ava’s mom Reese Witherspoon look liable to get carded.

Ava and her 13-year-old brother Deacon certainly lucked out in the genes department—but Ava really doesn’t see it that way. Phillippe told Corden that his youthful looks are a nightmare for his daughter, telling the host, “[Ava] gets embarrassed by the fact that I do look so young and I get mistaken for her brother at times, which repulses her.”

Okay, Ava, we see how that would get annoying. But seriously, you two share a face. The eldest Phillippe child somehow looks exactly like her dad and her mom. We don’t understand it, but it’s definitely something to embrace.

RELATED: 7 Times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Were Actual Twins

Exhibit A:

congrats! #specialnight A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Oct 30, 2015 at 11:20pm PDT

Exhibit B:

happy father's day to the most artistic, intelligent, versatile, and all-around awesome guy in my life. you've always loved and supported me in whatever weirdness that comes, and I am so lucky to have a dad like you. I love you tons <3 A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Jun 21, 2015 at 6:38am PDT

Exhibit C:

Count your blessings, Ava!