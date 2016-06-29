Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, and More Stars Honor the 49 Orlando Victims in Moving Tribute

It's only been a few short weeks since the tragic shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Flor., that claimed the lives of 49 victims, but they will long live on in our memories.

Today, the Human Rights Campaign released a video directed by Ryan Murphy and Ned Martel that pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the event. The extremely touching film features 49 celebrities—including Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Jane Fonda, Lea Michele, Matt Bomer, Sofia Vergara, Chris Pine, Caitlyn Jenner, Demi Lovato, Laverne Cox, Gerard Butler, and more—each reciting a personal story about one of the victims. The project was filmed at Fox Studios in Los Angeles over the course of three days.

"The hate that stole these 49 individuals from all those who loved them has been allowed to flourish in our country for too long," Murphy said in a statement. "No person is born hating another, and we have an obligation as Americans to stand up against prejudice and bigotry that would incite violence against someone simply for who they are. I am proud to have joined with Ned Martel, my talented colleagues, and the Human Rights Campaign to honor these 49 heroes and stop the hate."

Watch the moving tribute above, and visit stopthehate.hrc.org and healorlando.org to learn more and get involved.